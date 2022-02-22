Analysts Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.59 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report sales of $15.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.25 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $55.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.74 million to $57.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $85.85 million, with estimates ranging from $60.58 million to $110.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 93,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after buying an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 23,060 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBPH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.34. 884,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,355. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

