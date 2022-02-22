Analysts Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Post $1.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Valero Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.73) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $8.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $93.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

