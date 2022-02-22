Analysts Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). VBI Vaccines reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

Several research firms have commented on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,297. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

