Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.61.

TSE ABX opened at C$29.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.41. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$22.30 and a twelve month high of C$30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.54 billion and a PE ratio of 20.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

