Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sunrun Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sunrun in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RUN. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24. Sunrun has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $43,573.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,136 shares of company stock worth $954,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

