Analysts Set Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Price Target at $23.00

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

AKRTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aker Solutions ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

