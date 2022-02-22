Analysts Set BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) PT at $55.00

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $64.18. 1,645,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,379. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $69.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

