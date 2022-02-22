Analysts Set BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) PT at $55.00

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $64.18. 1,645,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,379. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $69.31.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.
