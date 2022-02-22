Analysts Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT at $243.43

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYDGF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

BYDGF traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.78. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $126.73 and a 1-year high of $214.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.96.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

