Analysts Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) PT at $34.67

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.08. 190,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,882. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $190,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,220 shares of company stock worth $1,321,449 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after buying an additional 487,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.