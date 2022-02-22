Analysts Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) PT at $97.50

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $909,130.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,131 shares of company stock worth $2,642,212. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $50,371,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,673,000. State Street Corp raised its position in OptimizeRx by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after purchasing an additional 279,640 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,957,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,579,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRX opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $781.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.00 and a beta of 0.55. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

