Analysts Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) PT at C$23.75

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.75.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

TSE SMU.UN traded up C$0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.73. 672,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,043. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$13.31 and a 12-month high of C$24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is 8.38%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

