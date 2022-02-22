Analysts Set Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) PT at $17.47

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.47.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of TCNGF opened at $14.61 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.
