Analysts Set Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) PT at $17.47

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.47.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of TCNGF opened at $14.61 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.