Analyzing Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) & Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Antero Resources has a beta of 4.15, meaning that its share price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

77.2% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -4.04% 7.56% 3.28% Coterra Energy 20.86% 23.58% 11.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Antero Resources and Coterra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 0 2 8 1 2.91 Coterra Energy 1 3 6 0 2.50

Antero Resources presently has a consensus price target of $24.52, suggesting a potential upside of 15.78%. Coterra Energy has a consensus price target of $27.22, suggesting a potential upside of 20.67%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antero Resources and Coterra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.62 billion 1.42 -$1.27 billion ($0.85) -24.64 Coterra Energy $1.47 billion 12.51 $200.53 million $0.89 25.35

Coterra Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Antero Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The company was founded by Paul M. Rady and Glen C. Warren, Jr. in June 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc. is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc. on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. Coterra Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

