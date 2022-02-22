Analyzing New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) & Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for New York Community Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33 Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $13.80, indicating a potential upside of 19.14%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp $1.75 billion 3.08 $596.00 million $1.19 9.73 Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 6.98 -$36.34 million N/A N/A

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp 34.08% 9.62% 1.06% Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc. is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

