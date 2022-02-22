Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

AM stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.92. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 36.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 106,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 449,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.