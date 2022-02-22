Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Holdings Raised by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Anthem by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 20.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Anthem by 0.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,580,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $446.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.86 and a 12 month high of $472.01. The company has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

