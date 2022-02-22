Anyswap Price Reaches $14.16 (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for $14.16 or 0.00037742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $264.00 million and $18.70 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043665 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.51 or 0.06900112 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,560.63 or 1.00085378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00047085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00050046 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

