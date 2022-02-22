APA (NASDAQ:APA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

APA (NASDAQ:APA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92. APA has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $36.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. APA’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

