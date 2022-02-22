Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

AIV stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 1.07.

AIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth about $103,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 37,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

