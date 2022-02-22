Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
AIV stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 1.07.
AIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
