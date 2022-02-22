APIX (APIX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $252,797.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One APIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and $252,797.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APIX has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00036668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00108659 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

