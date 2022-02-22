Appian’s (APPN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $55.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.67. Appian has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $219.99.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 153,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 23.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the third quarter valued at $69,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

