Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,618 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 120,248 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $1,862,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APLE opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.29 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.05%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

