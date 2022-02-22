Appreciate Group plc (APP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60 on April 6th

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
APP stock opened at GBX 26.64 ($0.36) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.64 million and a PE ratio of 11.86. Appreciate Group has a 1-year low of GBX 21.30 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 43.20 ($0.59). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.23.
In other Appreciate Group news, insider John Sullivan (Ian) O’Doherty bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($17,679.86).
About Appreciate Group
Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. It offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift cards; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer vouchers; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency that provides access for customers to travel operators; single store gift cards and vouchers; corporate gift cards; hampers and gifts; and group travel services, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online destination for gift cards and vouchers.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Appreciate Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appreciate Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.