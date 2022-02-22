Appreciate Group plc (APP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60 on April 6th

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

APP stock opened at GBX 26.64 ($0.36) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.64 million and a PE ratio of 11.86. Appreciate Group has a 1-year low of GBX 21.30 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 43.20 ($0.59). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.23.

Get Appreciate Group alerts:

In other Appreciate Group news, insider John Sullivan (Ian) O’Doherty bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($17,679.86).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 66 ($0.90) target price on shares of Appreciate Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Appreciate Group

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. It offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift cards; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer vouchers; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency that provides access for customers to travel operators; single store gift cards and vouchers; corporate gift cards; hampers and gifts; and group travel services, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online destination for gift cards and vouchers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appreciate Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appreciate Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.