ARC Document Solutions (ARC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ARC opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $144.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 111.12%.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Mark W. Mealy purchased 13,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $40,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 35,091 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $113,694.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 130,298 shares of company stock worth $392,673 over the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 78,571 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

