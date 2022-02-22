Arcosa (ACA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Arcosa to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. Arcosa has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Arcosa alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 18.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.