Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,455,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.26% of Ardelyx worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 187.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 963,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 628,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $64,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 13.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 7.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,348,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 240,628 shares during the period. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

ARDX stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

