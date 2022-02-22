Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 112,030 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,942,000 after purchasing an additional 644,214 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,269,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 57,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,040,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after purchasing an additional 373,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.59%.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

