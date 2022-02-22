Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

NYSE:AFI opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. Armstrong Flooring has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,375 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 53,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 3,086,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 945,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,978 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

