Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.20 EPS.

NYSE AWI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.22. 2,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,932. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.31. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.86.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

