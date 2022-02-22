Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.440-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.35 billion-$8.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.33 billion.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.07. The stock had a trading volume of 22,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,934,000 after purchasing an additional 139,891 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,555,000 after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 216,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,967 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.