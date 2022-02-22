Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.440-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.35 billion-$8.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.33 billion.
Shares of ARW stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.07. The stock had a trading volume of 22,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,934,000 after purchasing an additional 139,891 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,555,000 after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 216,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,967 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
