Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $154.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.84 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

