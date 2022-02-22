Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.98) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASCL. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.39) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ascential from GBX 490 ($6.66) to GBX 450 ($6.12) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascential currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 448.57 ($6.10).

Get Ascential alerts:

Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 311.60 ($4.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 310.60 ($4.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 456.80 ($6.21). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 370.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 402.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 8.63.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.