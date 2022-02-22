Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AHT opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $322.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.08. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 68,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

