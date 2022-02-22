Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $78.47 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.04.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $547,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,348 shares of company stock worth $6,123,560. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $3,946,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.