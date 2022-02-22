Atria Investments LLC Grows Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

SHW opened at $268.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

