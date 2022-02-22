Atria Investments LLC Has $12.36 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,251 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Netflix by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $391.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $496.87 and a 200-day moving average of $571.67. The company has a market cap of $173.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

