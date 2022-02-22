Atria Investments LLC Has $8.61 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.82.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

