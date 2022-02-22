Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Down to $20.00

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $17.97. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 25 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AURA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Aura Biosciences Inc will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AURA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

