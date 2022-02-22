Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 8.8%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) shares dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $15.91. Approximately 104,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,902,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

AUPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $79,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

