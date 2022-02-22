Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Autoliv by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.93.

Autoliv stock opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.88.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.