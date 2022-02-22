Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,868,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 97,030 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

