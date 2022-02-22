Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 338,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,440,000 after purchasing an additional 36,183 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after acquiring an additional 308,114 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGR. Mizuho cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.