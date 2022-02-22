Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of ShotSpotter shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and ShotSpotter’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avant Diagnostics $185.93 million 10.37 -$101.25 million N/A N/A ShotSpotter $45.73 million 6.51 $1.23 million ($0.11) -231.82

ShotSpotter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avant Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and ShotSpotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avant Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A ShotSpotter -2.36% -1.55% -0.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Avant Diagnostics and ShotSpotter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avant Diagnostics 0 1 9 0 2.90 ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67

Avant Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $25.70, indicating a potential upside of 161.44%. ShotSpotter has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 101.31%. Given Avant Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avant Diagnostics is more favorable than ShotSpotter.

Summary

Avant Diagnostics beats ShotSpotter on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

