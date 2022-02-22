Avast Plc (AVST) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AVST opened at GBX 621.60 ($8.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Avast has a 1 year low of GBX 418 ($5.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 631.20 ($8.58). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 611.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 593.70. The firm has a market cap of £6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.68) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.48) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 501 ($6.81).

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Avast (LON:AVST)

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.