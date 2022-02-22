Avast Plc (AVST) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AVST opened at GBX 621.60 ($8.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Avast has a 1 year low of GBX 418 ($5.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 631.20 ($8.58). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 611.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 593.70. The firm has a market cap of £6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.68) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.48) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 501 ($6.81).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

