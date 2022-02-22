Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.81. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 342,571 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 9.07.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
