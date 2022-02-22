Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s current price.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Balchem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $138.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.62. Balchem has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 150.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

