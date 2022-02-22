Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.21 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$146.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$143.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$135.50. The stock has a market cap of C$94.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$99.73 and a 12-month high of C$152.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

BMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$155.96.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

