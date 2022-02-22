Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.08 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.80 billion.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

TSE BNS opened at C$91.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$90.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$84.19. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$70.94 and a one year high of C$95.00. The company has a market cap of C$111.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Veritas Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.72.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.