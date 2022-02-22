Barclays (BCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Barclays to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Shares of BCS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

Get Barclays alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.60) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Barclays by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,576,000 after buying an additional 909,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 196,863 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 86,591 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Barclays by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 82,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.