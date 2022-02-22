Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd.

Barnes Group has increased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Barnes Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

B stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on B. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

